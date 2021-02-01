CALVERT CITY, KY — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Calvert City Mayor Lynn Jones, who died Saturday at the age of 71.
Jones was one of Calvert City's longest serving mayors. He was first elected to the position in 1998, and served 22 years. Before his time as mayor, Jones served on the Calvert City Municipal Water Board and, beginning in 1989, the Calvert City Council.
The mayor died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones had undergone surgery on Jan. 19, and suffered complications from the procedure, according to the Marshall County Tribune Courier.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Collier Funeral Home.
A visitation service is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pathway Baptist Church at 229 West 5th Ave. in Calvert City, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Pastor Mike Donald tells Local 6 a procession will be held after the church service. The procession will go down Main Street, turn around at the Calvert City park, then continue back down Main Street and stop in front of the mayor's office. There, police and fire department sirens and lights will go on for 22 seconds. Each second will represent a year of Jones' service to the city. The procession will ultimately follow the road back toward the church, but go to the Calvert City Cemetery at 545 South Main Street, where Jones will be buried.
The funeral home says Jones' family has asked that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of contributions to the Pathway Baptist Church Building Fund, 229 West Fifth Avenue, Calvert City, KY 42029 or to Gideons International, Marshall County Camp, P. O. Box 206, Benton, KY 42025-0206.