HERRIN, IL — A southern Illinois community is mourning the loss of a former mayor.
Former Herrin Mayor Vic Ritter died Saturday at the age of 82.
Ritter served as the mayor of Herrin from 1999 to 2014, when he stepped down because of health concerns. Before he served as mayor, Ritter served as the president of the Herrin Park Board and an alderman for the city's 1st Ward.
He was originally from Du Quoin. In a Facebook post Sunday, Du Quoin Mayor Guy H. Alongi shared a statement about Ritter's passing.
"It's with the deepest sympathy that the Citizens of Du Quoin learn of the passing of Vic Ritter," Alongi wrote. "Vic Ritter was born and raised in Du Quoin and is a graduate of Du Quoin High School. Soon after graduating from High School Vic moved to Herrin Illinois where he lived and raised his family until his passing."
Alongi noted that Ritter's father served as the mayor of Du Quoin in the early 1950s, and said "Vic had many Great Accomplishments as Mayor of Herrin."
"Our prayers go out to the entire Ritter family, Wife and Children including his surviving Sister of Du Quoin Barb Ritter Brock," Alongi wrote.
According to Ritter's obituary, he died Saturday at Reflections Memory Care in Carterville.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin. A visitation service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the funeral home at 2704 South Park Ave. in Herrin. The visitation will be followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary for Vic Ritter, visit meredithwaddell.com.