PADUCAH — Funeral arrangements have been set for former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory, who died Monday at the age of 54.
Dawn worked for WPSD for several years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and she gave back to her community through involvement in the United Way, Paducah Professional Women and Leadership Paducah.
Funeral arrangements are being handled through Lindsey Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home at 226 North 4th St. in Paducah. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church, which is at 146 South Friendship Road, off of Lone Oak Road.
In an obituary published Tuesday, Lindsey Funeral Home says Dawn's family asks friends who attend the visitation and memorial wear vibrant colors "to honor the vibrant soul Dawn Mallory had."
To read the full obituary for Dawn Mallory, visit lindseyfuneral.com.