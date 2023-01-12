Funeral arrangements have been set for a woman who died after she was shot outside her workplace in Carterville, Illinois, last Friday. The woman, 31-year-old Michelle Akins Aumiller, was a mother, and her employer is hosting a fundraiser to benefit her two children.
The morning of Jan. 6, Akins Aumiller was shot just 10 feet outside of Integrated Health Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says she was shot by her estranged husband, 36-year-old Robert Aumiller, who fled the scene before taking his own life in his vehicle in Cambria, Illinois.
An obituary for Atkins Aumiller says she had been working for Integrated Health for the past six months, and had previously worked at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado as a billing officer. Akins Aumiller was working as a massage therapist at Integrated Health Carterville after earning her certification at Southeastern Illinois College at Harrisburg.
Thursday afternoon, Integrated Health announced a fundraising event to benefit Atkins Aumiller's two young children. From Jan. 16 to Jan. 27, new integrated chiropractic patients will receive a chiropractic evaluation and treatment for a donation of $50, with all proceeds going to Akins Aumiller's children.
"If chiropractic care has ever been considered for your family, now is the time to call or text and schedule an appointment to help us raise funds for her children," Integrated Health says in a news release about the fundraiser.
Receiving chiropractic treatment is not the only way to donate. The company says cash and check donations are also being accepted at its Carterville and Harrisburg locations, and a tribute concert is being planned for Feb. 26. The company says the concert will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the Marion Pavilion in Marion, Illinois.
Additionally, Integrated Health says a memorial for Akins Aumiller has been set up at Cannon Park in Carterville.
Funeral arrangements for Akins Aumiller are being handled by Bailey Funeral Home. A celebration of life will begin at noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian in Simpson, Illinois.
The obituary for Akins Aumiller, which can be viewed at baileyfh.com, says donations can be made directly to a fund established for her children. Those donations can be addressed: c/o River to River Credit Union, P.O. Box 516, Vienna, Illinois 62995.
Memorials in her honor can also be made in the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where Akins Aumiller was a member.
Memorial donations to St. Jude can be mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or made online at stjude.org. Donations for the church can be mailed to: Gilead Church, c/o Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.