GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been released for the family of four who died Sunday in Mayfield, Kentucky.
There will be a private funeral service for Kyle, Ashley, Kjae, and Kycohn Milliken at His House Ministries with Rev. Chad Lamb and Travis Terrell officiating and an interment to follow at Bennett Ceremony.
The funeral home says no public visitation is scheduled and Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to West Kentucky FCA Outdoors, Care of: Kjae Milliken Outdoor Scholarship, 123 Campbell Court, Mayfield, KY 24066.
You can find Kyle's obituary here, Ashley's obituary here, Kjae's obituary here, and Kycohn's obituary here.
Local 6 previously reported, Kentucky State Police responded to the Milliken home on Smith's Lane Sunday, where they found the bodies of the four family members inside.
Detectives believe Kyle shot his wife, Ashley, and their two sons, before shooting himself.