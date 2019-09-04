BENTON, MO — Funeral arrangements have been announced for 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge, the Murray State University student who died after falling out of a pontoon boat on Kentucky Lake Sunday night.
Ratledge was from Scott City, Missouri, and she was studying occupational safety and health at Murray State University.
Investigators said Ratlege fell out of a moving boat on the lake in Calloway County, Kentucky, around 8 p.m. Sunday. Searchers were able to recover her body from the lake Tuesday morning. The man investigators say was driving the boat, 49-year-old James Nance of Calloway County, was arrested on a charge of boating under the influence.
An obituary released Wednesday says "Sam’s family would like to thank the Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers, who brought their daughter home to them."
The obituary says Ratledge was a two-time first-team All-State softball player in her sophomore and junior years at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, and earned All-State track and field status in the long jump, triple jump and the 4x1200 relay. Visitation and funeral services for her will be held in the Kelly High School gym. The visitation service will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. The Revs. Michael Casteel and Dennis Lowe will officiate. Arrangements are being handled by Amich-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
The family asks those who want to honor Samantha Ratledge's memory to send donations to the Calloway County Fire-Rescue, P.O. Box 612, Murray, KY 42071 to help buy updated sonar equipment.