LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — The funeral for barbecue restaurant owner David McAtee was held in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday.
The service took place Saturday afternoon at Canaan Christian Church. A visitation was held Friday.
McAtee was shot and killed June 1 when Louisville police and National Guard members were attempting to disperse a crowd near McAtee's restaurant.
Louisville police claim surveillance video shows McAtee fired a weapon at the officers and guardsmen, who returned fire — hitting him in the chest.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.