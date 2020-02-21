LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Firefighters lined the streets of Louisville Friday to pay tribute to a firefighter and her daughter who were killed in a crash while visiting St. Louis.
First responders lined the streets after the funeral of Lesley and Ryhan Prather.
Lesley Prather was a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department for nearly four years.
She and her daughter were killed in a tragic crash a week ago in St. Louis. They were on their way to a volleyball tournament.
Their funeral was held Friday at Southeast Christian Church.
The procession traveled to the cemetery for a private burial.