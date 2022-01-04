FAIRFIELD, IL (WFIE-TV) — An Illinois deputy killed in the line of duty last month was laid to rest Tuesday.
The funeral service for slain Deputy Sean Riley was held in Fairfield, Illinois.
Riley was killed after responding to a driver’s call for assistance. When a second deputy arrived at that scene, they found Riley’s body.
Riley was remembered as someone who loved his job and first worked as a corrections officer before becoming a deputy with the sheriff's office.
Forty-year-old Ray Tate has been arrested and charged in Riley's death.
Tate remains jailed and also faces carjacking, home invasion, and kidnapping charges after taking two people hostage after Riley’s shooting.