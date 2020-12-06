ZEIGLER, IL — A funeral was held this weekend for a father and his two young sons who died in a house fire in Zeigler, Illinois, on Monday.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on Vaux Street in Zeigler just after noon on Monday. The blaze claimed the lives of 23-year-old Travis Ray Craig and his two sons, 3-year-old Talen Eli Craig and 18-month-old Legan Reece Craig.
A funeral was held Saturday for the young father and his two boys at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort.
The boys' grandmother tells Local 6 the best way for those in the community wishing to help the family to do so through the funeral home or by donating at one of the five Bonnie Cafe locations in southern Illinois. The children's grandmother works at Bonnie Cafe.
Click here to read the obituary published to the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home website, which includes information on how to send the family a tribute.