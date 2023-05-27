(WAVE/NBC News) — Randy Lankford, owner of an Indiana funeral home found with dozens of decomposing bodies at his business, has pled guilty to more than 40 counts of felony theft.
He appeared in court on Friday.
In a plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to the 40 charges and services not rendered in exchange for a 12-year sentence — 4 years as an executed sentence spent under house arrest, and an additional 8 years also under home incarceration.
Lankford must also pay restitution to 53 families. The amounts have not yet been determined.
Last July, investigators discovered the decomposing bodies and cremated remains of at least 16 other people at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville.
Lankford claims his business got overwhelmed and he made promises he couldn’t keep.
A formal sentencing is scheduled for June 23.