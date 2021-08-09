CARTERSVILLE, IL– Volunteers are needed to help set up 2,500 U.S. flags for the funeral of Officer Brian Russell Pierce Jr., from the Brooklyn Police Department in Illinois.
Pierce was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle pursuit at about 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 4.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at John A. Logan College in Carterville. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday August 13th at the college. A First Responders Walk-Through will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday during the visitation. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery.
Volunteers will meet at the John A. Logan College parking lot on Thursday at 5 p.m. Jeff Hastings, President of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues”, will provide instruction on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.
Work gloves and comfortable shoes are recommended. Anyone able to walk and carry ten pounds can help. Pick up trucks will be needed to take flags from the school to setup locations.
Volunteers will also be needed at noon on Sunday to remove the flags. Both volunteer opportunities should be completed in two hours or less.
For questions, call or text Jeff Hastings at 618-409-0323.