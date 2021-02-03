CALVERT CITY, KY — A 22-second tribute of lights and sirens rang out to honor Calvert City Mayor Lynn Jones, who was laid to rest Wednesday.
Each second represented a year Jones served as mayor.
As the hearse carrying Jones from the funeral held for him continued in a procession in his honor, it paused in front of Calvert City Hall. There, police officers saluted during the 22-second tribute.
Jones died over the weekend. Friends and co-workers of Jones lined the streets to pay their respects along the procession route. People held signs thanking him for his service to the community and his dedication to a west Kentucky city that spanned more than two decades.
City Commissioner Kevin Stokes said he is proud to have served with Jones.
"I think Mr. Jones has served the Calvert City community as a whole very well, and I'm proud to serve with him on the city council. And I'm proud to have called him my friend for 50-something years," Stokes said.
A special called meeting is scheduled for Thursday regarding who will serve as interim mayor.