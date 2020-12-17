PADUCAH — Funeral services for former Paducah City Commissioner Robert Coleman and his wife, Constance, will begin Thursday, Dec. 17 at noon with Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating and burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
There will be a walk-through visitation at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Face masks are required and social distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained.
Robert passed away Nov. 20 at the age of 88 and Constance passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 83. Both passed away in Baptist Health Paducah. A relative said they both had COVID-19.
Robert was Paducah's longest-serving elected official and left a lasting impact in the Paducah area. He was a deacon at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church, a veteran, a community leader, husband, and more.
