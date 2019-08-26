ILLINOIS -- The family of an Illinois State Police trooper who died in the line of duty have released a statement.
33-year-old Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant at an East St. Louis home last Friday. He later died at a hospital.
Illinois State Police released a statement from the family Monday on their Facebook page. This is what they had to say:
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Illinois.
A funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, September 1, also at the high school.
People can make donations to the Hopkins family by clicking here. Make sure to add "Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund" in the comment section.
For more on funeral arrangements, click here.