MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 is getting in the way of making a regional disability-friendly baseball field in Marshall County a reality.
The baseball field will host the Miracle League of Western Kentucky. The league removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime.
Rising construction costs and a slower flow of donations are preventing the Marshall County Parks Department from breaking ground on the park.
"We're trying to give these kids, these adults their first chance to be on a team, to celebrate with a team, to reach those goals and to make those friends," Parks Department Director Britney Hargrove said.
The department initially had a fundraising goal of $1 million. That would have included the fields, equipment, concession stands, and benches. They'll scale back the project and start with just the fields and some equipment due to rising costs and fewer donations. So far, they've raised more than half a million dollars.
Willow Ross, a 9-year-old girl with down syndrome, will benefit from the Miracle League. Although she loves to be outside, she's never been on a competitive sports team.
"Sports are challenging, you know. At such a young age they start competitive sports, traveling team,” said Jenna Ross, Willow's mom. "That's just not a fit for children like her."
That's where the Miracle League comes in. Some features of the Miracle League include a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assertive devices to help prevent injuries. The miracle league also includes a "Buddy" system pairing each player with an able-bodied peer.
"It gets those kids involved in something with kids that are like her," Ross said.
Hargrove said the project is about $250,000 short. With a few more donations, children like Willow will have a chance of a lifetime.
To donate to the Miracle League you can text MiracleKY to 44-321. You can also email Hargrove at britney.hargrove@marshallcountyky.gov or call the department at 270-527-5284.