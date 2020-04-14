PADUCAH — Over the past year, the city of Paducah has been working fast on three big projects, including the aquatic center, the downtown hotel development project, and the tax increment financing district. COVID-19 has changed everything now, and could affect those projects.
Neither Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless nor City Manager Jim Arndt could give us updated timelines for any of the high-dollar projects, particularly the recreation and aquatic center, that have become lightning rods in the postponed city elections.
"We're still seeing our community thinking about this, and just to make sure everyone has confidence in us, we will not be making those decisions as long as long as we're doing the video-only city commission meetings," says Harless.
Before COVID-19, opponents and supporters filled the commission chambers. The mayor and three commissioners supporting the recreation and aquatic center say it's needed to promote a tourism/transient economy, attract new business, and make everyone healthier. They now call it a "wellness center." Opponents say the elected officials are bowing to the wishes of a small, influential group that passionately wants a competitive swimming venue for the Paducah swim team.
The city has already raised taxes and put Paducah an additional $20 million in debt to build and operate the aquatic center. All have acknowledged it will lose money for years. City Manager Jim Arndt says the pro formas made before COVID-19 could completely change.
"Our priority is making sure the pro formas still make sense when you look at the new economy, you know, with recreational users," says Arndt.
There has been some recent activity behind the scenes. Arndt says he and the selection committee interviewed three potential management companies for the aquatic center during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. We don't know exactly when or how the interviews were conducted. Selecting a company requires approval from the city commission, and Arndt says that probably won't happen until July.
"That's what I've shared with those finalists, as well as we're looking to reengage in the summer time," says Arndt.
The city has already entered into a contract with Lose Design, a Nashville-based firm, to design the aquatic facility. The contract has a deadline of June for the final design and the permitting process to be complete. Arndt says he doesn't know if that deadline will stay in place. He says he hasn't spoken with Lose yet.
"That's still proceeding forward for the time being, but things change day by day. And that's something we're gonna' be looking at next week as well, not just for that project, but for all of our projects," says Arndt.
City Commissioner Gerald Watkins believes there should be a pause on the three big projects during the pandemic.
"We can delay it, and we should," says Watkins.
Earlier this year before the COVID-19 outbreak reached our area, Commissioner Richard Abraham made a motion to postpone the aquatic center project for a year. That motion failed. While Watkins now supports a pause, he doesn't support voting on another motion to postpone the project.
"A vote to pause it would create a lot of controversy, and people want to have an input on it, so I think it would just defeat the purpose trying to keep people apart and keep them at home," Watkins says.
Commissioner Sandra Wilson admits that priorities have changed for the city while dealing with the pandemic right now, but when asked if she would support a pause on any of the three big projects, she wouldn't give a definite answer.
"My focus right now is on getting us through this pandemic, taking care of our citizens and taking care of our small businesses," says Wilson.
The city's COVID-19 financial issues may ultimately determine when and if those projects are completed.
"The money is going to drive that, you know, if the funding is available to move forward with those projects," says Arndt.
The city's one year agreement with Weyland Ventures of Louisville to look at developing the downtown hotel project expires soon.
The state of Kentucky still hasn't given final approval to the city for creation of a TIF district that would shift tax revenue to downtown development either. Given the state's financial woes, that may also be impacted.
We reached out to City Commissioner Brenda McElory, who says all three projects are on the back burner now, and she believes the city should focus on funding essential services.
We also reached out to commissioner and mayoral candidate Richard Abraham for comment on this. He declined to be interviewed on camera, but did send us the following statement.
"In my study of the history of Paducah, I noticed that we always have taken care of each other. During the first part of the 1900’s, when Paducah suffered from several disasters, as well as surrounding areas, and the Federal Government sent supplies here to help out, the City of Paducah sent the items back with the word that ``We take care of our own”. I realize the Federal Government has already taken and has promised to take more steps to help out the states, municipalities and the individuals. But it would be best if we did not have to wait and hope and depend upon a national government to reassign our, own, tax dollars to try to help us. If we receive help from there, ok, if not, then we need to have another plan addressing what is ‘in our own hands’, at present. The questions from the Press, on behalf of the community, are very much in order. In this emergency, we, as well as everyone else, are in uncharted territories. Paducah has also always been a supportive and loving town, but to quote an old adage, “...these are the times that try men’s souls.” We certainly have, ‘in our hands’ and at our disposal, the means to come through this disaster, perhaps a bit better than other municipalities that are facing the same problems. All things should be ‘on the table.’ When looking at the projected income, for the next year, from a bit of our financial life blood, in the form of payroll taxes, and adding that figure with the projected income from business licenses (which will be tardy this year because of part of our stimulus help for local businesses) you will see a strangely familiar total of 20+ million. Keeping in mind, with the Grace of God, that all payroll taxes should not be wiped out and all businesses licenses fees should not be wiped out. The Business License fees should only be late. However, if they were completely wiped out, the 20+ million, at our disposal would practically cover this entire loss. As we consider the 20+ million the city currently has invested (that has received a loss in interest income in the current market) that has been pinpointed for the future Noble Park project, we must ask ourselves to consider the ‘coincidence’ that the figures are so similar and just how important is this ‘future project’ with the difficulties we face now. The 20+ million, set aside for the Noble Park Project, can raise us up or it can break us, based upon the decisions of this commission. Taking the bull by the horns and using what is in our hands, is the most wise and healthy stance we have at our disposal. To consider cutting back on services and jobs would most certainly project weakness and a lack of integrity concerning the health of our financial status. To follow the philosophy of Occam’s Razor, my position is that the simplest decision is the best one."
Mayoral Candidate George Bray says he believes that it's inevitable that the projects will be delayed.
"All of the assumptions are off, so any financial statement you put together is not valid today. So all of those projects, really, whether you want to pause them or you don't want to pause them, they're gonna' get paused," says Bray.
The primary for the mayoral race has been postponed to June 23, along with all Kentucky primaries, because of COVID-19.