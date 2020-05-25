Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have died in service to our country. We at Local 6 want to honor those in our community who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. If you have photos of a loved one who gave their life for our freedom, please share them on our Facebook page so we can pay tribute to them.
GALLERY: Remembering the heroes who died in service
Jillianne Moncrief
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
