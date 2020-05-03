GALLERY: Your May 3 storm photos

Severe weather with high winds blew through the Local 6 area Sunday afternoon.
Many of you have been sending us photos of the damage you are seeing in your neighborhood, from downed trees to property damage, as well as other images from Sunday's weather event.
Several of you also shared some photos of captivating cloud formations that rolled in after the storm.
Check out the gallery below to see some of the photos we've been getting.
To share your own weather photo with us, visit our Weather Window page.