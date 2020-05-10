Mothers Day was Sunday, and we asked you to share photos celebrating your mothers. You didn't disappoint!
Tryphonnia Amos told us "My mother Deborah Williams Fitzpatrick is an angel sent from Heaven above. She saw fit the me and my sisters never did without, taught us morals/value and most of all taught us that God is the reason for our lives. She loves God, her family and friends. Her smile brightens up a room! I will celebrate her even if we can’t be together in person. Thank God for FaceTime and blessing me with a wonderful mother!"
And Allie Rogers showed us a creative gift she gave her mother!
"We were supposed to be on a beach trip this week so I brought the beach to my mom!" Rogers shares.
