MAYFIELD, KY — In the summer of 2019, 23-year-old Savannah Hancock was sitting on the couch in her living room, braiding her 9-year-old stepdaughters hair, when a bullet went through her front door and struck her in the neck.
She died a few days later.
The bullet belonged to Stanford Shelton, a Vice Lord gang member.
Shelton — with the assistance of co-defendant Dimetri Ross — was reportedly trying to kill a higher-ranking Vice Lord.
According to a Thursday release from the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Shelton and Ross executed at least 3 drive-bys on their target's home, with their last one occurring on June 18th.
That's when a stray bullet from Shelton's 9 mm handgun entered the wrong home.
An investigation began immediately after the shooting, the release explains, with investigators interviewing multiple Vice Lord gang members and their female associates.
They say they were able to quickly determine the hierarchy of the gang and the disputes that led Shelton and Ross to try and kill their fellow member.
Ross reportedly previously received 35 years for his role in the shooting.
Shelton will be formally given a 75 year sentence on March 3, the release explains, after pleading guilty to multiple felonies before his jury trial came to an end.
Authorities say Shelton is charged with second degree manslaughter, complicity to attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with witness, and persistent felony offender.
Remembering Savannah
According to the release, Savannah Hancock's step-daughter is now 13 years old.
She honored Hancock's memory by "bravely taking the stand and describing the tragic details of June 18, 2019, when she was only 9 years old and Savannah was murdered in her presence," the release explains.
The Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says they all wish to express their "deepest sympathies" for Hancock's family and friends.
We were not fortunate enough to have known Savannah, but from countless conversations with her friends and family, it is clear that she was special, kind, and loved by many, they say, adding that she was a loving mother to her step-daughter.
According to her obituary, which you can find here, Hancock was a lunch lady at Mayfield Independence School.