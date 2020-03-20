PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah is implementing some changes due to COVID-19.
All city offices will be closed to the public through Friday, May 3 until further notice.
This includes City Hall, the front desk at the Paducah Police Department, access to the Fire Stations, the Parks & Recreation Department office, and the Compost Facility.
City services are continuing. Those who need service should either call, email, or head online for help.
The Public Works Department is also making changes to garbage collection procedures.
Starting Monday, all garbage will need to be contained in the rollout garbage can.
Any trash bags or items left beside the garbage can will not be removed.
Brush and large items, such as couches and chairs, will still be collected.
For commercial customers, all garbage needs to be put in dumpsters.
More information on the city's COVID-19 response and resources can be found by clicking here.