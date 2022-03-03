It was supposed to be the big comeback concert of the summer, the first large crowd event since the COVID-19 pandemic took over our lives. Then, Mother Nature had other plans.
Rain, thunder and lots of lightning forced Garth Brooks and his team to cancel last summer's concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The good news is the show will go on. It's been rescheduled for next month, and Brooks says he is more than ready.
I caught up with the country music legend Thursday. We talked about the upcoming show and the heartbreak he felt back in July when he learned the concert had to be canceled just moments before walking on stage.
"What got me was we stayed in the stadium for probably another two hours. And then on our way home, because we live here, you just pass people walking in the rain. And you just, oh your heart just went out. How sweet is it that they love somebody enough to do that for them. That's a pretty big, that's a, you know, when you talk about awards and you talk about milestones and stuff, it's those pictures instead that I see. When people do that for you, how lucky are you," Brooks said.
He started getting emotional even just talking about it.
"I want this to be what we all want it to be, which is twice as good as what we wanted the first one to be, you know? So with that, I'm going to push way too hard, because that's who I am. But I think if I can relax early, this party might go all night long."
Garth Brooks will be performing live in Nashville on Saturday, April 16, at Nissan Stadium.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.