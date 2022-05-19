PADUCAH — Gas prices continue to climb to record highs across the country. The average in Kentucky is $4.29 per gallon. Pain at the pump is only expected worsen as the summer travel season begins.
The United States opened oil reserves back in March. There was a span of about two weeks when gas prices began to fall because of the 1 million barrels the U.S. is using every day. The U.S. will continue dipping into those reserves for the next four months, but experts still expect prices to keep rising.
Every day, people like Joseph Wiggins are looking for ways to soften the blow at the pump.
“I'm filling up at a half a tank instead of a full tank if I can. Not letting it get – that'd be over $100 for a tank of gas” Wiggins says.
Eran Guse, an economics professor at Murray State University, says high gas prices are normal this time of year.
“We are heading up to Memorial Day weekend, which is traditionally when gas prices go up through the summer, so I expect them to continue to go up,” Guse says.
What's the solution?
Some states have suggested freezing gas prices like President Richard Nixon did in 1970.
Guse says that would be a bad decision.
“In the ‘70s when this happened, there we're lines to get gasoline. And why was that? Because the price was too low and there wasn't enough gasoline to go around,” says Guse.
Guse feels the effect of high gas prices too, but he's preparing for them to rise even higher.
“I'm hoping it's going to go down for my pocketbook, and for your pocketbook and everyone else's, but I don't really see it in the future. And I see going up over the next several months,” Guse says.
High demand is a driving factor for the prices you see at your local gas station.
Guse suggests you take gas prices into consideration if you plan to travel this summer.
The House has passed legislation 217-207 to combat alleged price gouging by energy companies.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is unlikely to garner the 60 votes necessary to bypass GOP filibuster.