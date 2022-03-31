PADUCAH — Climbing gas prices have impacted wallets nationwide. President Joe Biden is tapping into the nation's strategic oil reserves, which means lower gas prices could be around the corner.
While prices could drop at the pump, some are concerned that Biden is dipping into nearly 30% of the nation's reserves. That consists of 1 million barrels of oil each day for the next six months.
"It is by far the largest release of our national reserve in our history," Biden said Thursday.
Eran Guse, an economics professor at Murray State University, says it's all about supply and demand. Lower gas prices now could mean we might be looking at higher gas prices long term.
"Speculators could look at this and say, 'OK, the United States is using up 30% of its reserves. How is that going to impact the demand for it in the future?' They might believe that there's an increase in prices in the future," says Guse.
For now, Guse says we can expect lower prices at the pump fairly quickly.
"I think it would probably result in a quick decline, depending on how quick they can get that oil in to the hands of big producers of the gasoline," says Guse.
The purpose of the United States' oil reserve is for emergencies. Guse says this large dip into that supply could mean we don't have it if we need it in the future.
"It's nice to have those reserves. Just imagine having a pie. You bring home a pie and take away 30% of that pie. Well, there's less pie for everybody," says Guse.
There are many factors at play. Guse says replenishing the reserves could be more expensive. If prices go up, taxpayers could end up footing the bill. Biden did say this is the largest release of oil from the reserve in history. He says it's a historic amount of supply for a historic period of time.