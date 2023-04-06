MURRAY, KY — Get ready to pay more at the pump. OPEC and other major oil producers announced a deal to slash their production by just over 1 million barrels per day through the end of 2023.
The move will cause oil prices to spike.
Some states expect to pay more than others, and it all depends on the gas tax for each state.
In our four-state region, Illinois has the highest tax at $0.39 per gallon and is currently ranked 7 for the highest gas prices nationwide.
Tennessee has the cheapest gas. The Volunteer State is ranked at 45th in the nation with a gas tax of $0.26.
Do you remember the dramatic spike in gas prices in the summer of 2022?
Marvin Johnson does.
He says he'll never forget the sticker shock pumping gas at different stations in Murray, Kentucky.
“It was ridiculous. It was outrageous. Prices were really high. I absolutely hated it,” Johnson says.
With OPEC's cutback of oil production, Dr. Eran Guse, an economist at Murray State University, says another price hike is coming.
There is good news. It likely won't be as high as last year, when Russia first invaded Ukraine.
“The difference here, we're talking 1.8 million barrels versus a lot more that was expected, so that's why the prices really jumped up during that time. And I don't expect them to jump up that quickly. Hopefully not,” Guse says.
So what can you expect to pay?
“I'm guessing probably between $3.30 and $3.50. That's a guess. I mean, there's no real perfect science here,” says Guse.
The United States is not a member of OPEC.
Guse says we could use that to our advantage.
“If we were able to drill and bring up a lot more oil, this would counteract the prices and bring them down,” Guse says.
Johnson is taking matters into his own hands.
Since the last big spike in 2022, Johnson has found ways to save at the pump.
“I've been actually using the Gas Buddy app, Gas Buddy to look at different prices around the area. Like, I know here gas is cheaper,” Johnson says, while pumping gas at a Kroger gas station.
Still, he's not thrilled about a higher price tag to fill up.
“I'm not looking forward to it all,” says Johnson.
You may have already noticed gas prices starting to tick up in your area.
OPEC will officially cut production on May 1.
Experts say you can expect to see the biggest spike two to three weeks after that.
If you want to stretch your gas, experts say to shop around at different stations for the best deals.
Also, keep up with your vehicle's maintenance and try to travel as light as possible.