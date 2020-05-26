PADUCAH — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 19 cents higher this week at $1.83, according to AAA East Central's gas price report.
Gas prices continue to rise with one dozen Great Lakes and Central states seeing an increase of 10 cents or more on the week. Kentucky has increased 14 cents, Minnesota increased 12 cents, North Dakota increased 11 cents, Missouri increased 11 cents and Wisconsin increased 10 cents.
While state gas price averages across the region are more expensive on the month, they continue to be cheaper compared to this time last year by 75 cents to nearly a dollar.
This week's average gas prices for western central Kentucky is $1.83.
The average price during the week of May 11, 2020 was $1.64.
The average price during the week of May 20, 2019 was $2.58.
The average prices in Kentucky include
- Paducah - $1.74
- Bowling Green - $1.74
- Elizabethtown - $1.75
- Owensboro - $1.75
- Louisville - $2.17
On the National Front
After dropping to a low of $1.76 in April, the national gas price average is pennies away from hitting the $2/gallon mark. Today’s average is $1.96, which is eight cents higher than a week ago, 19 cents more than last month, but still a significant 87 cents cheaper than the end of May 2019, according to AAA East Central's gas price report.
The more expensive pump prices are because of fluctuations in crude and demand. While demand has been increasing since the end of April, it is down 28% compared to the first three weeks of May last year.
One factor that AAA is monitoring and which could cause a sudden spike in gas prices is the Atlantic hurricane season, which is June 1 through November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2020 season will be above-normal, potentially resulting in 13-19 named storms. An average Atlantic hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms, including 3 major hurricanes.
Drivers can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.