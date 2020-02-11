Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM...MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM... SHAWNEETOWN...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LAST WEEK COMBINED WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS WILL CAUSE FLOODING TO DEVELOP OR WORSEN ALONG THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST FROM NEWBURGH DAM TO SMITHLAND DAM, AND MODERATE FLOODING IS EXPECTED AT PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 45.0 FEET BY TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&

...WIDESPREAD RAIN CAN BE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING... RAIN WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS OUR REGION LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. THE RAIN WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES, WITH RAINFALL TOTALS GENERALLY IN THE ONE TO TWO INCH RANGE BY LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE ACROSS WEST KENTUCKY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM OWENSBORO KENTUCKY TO MAYFIELD. SATURATED GROUND CONDITIONS, COMBINED WITH THIS RAINFALL, WILL LIKELY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME OF THIS RAINFALL WILL OCCUR AFTER SUNSET, WHEN IT WILL BE HARDER TO SEE FLOODED ROADWAYS. CONTINUE TO WATCH FOR UPDATED FORECASTS ON THIS DEVELOPING WEATHER EVENT.