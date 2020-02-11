SPRINGFIELD, IL -- An Illinois House Representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would require gas to be pumped by a gas station attendant.
The bill was filed last Wednesday by Representative Camille Lilly.
Lilly is a Democrat who represents a portion of the Chicago area.
Her proposed "Gas Station Attendant Act" would require that all gas be pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.
If passed, the bill would go into effect on January 1, 2021. You can follow the progress on this bill by clicking here.