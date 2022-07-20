FANCY FARM, KY — Plans are underway for the 142nd annual Fancy Farm Picnic, and several Kentucky politicians have already confirmed they will be speaking during the nationally-recognized event.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker, and Secretary of State Michael Adams are among those slated to speak on Saturday, in what's sure to be a day full of political heckling, heated discussions...and some really tasty barbeque.
If you aren't familiar with the Fancy Farm Picnic, it's not the dainty summer picnic you may be picturing.
In fact, the Fancy Farm Picnic is nationally famous for their speaking event, which is held on the first Saturday in August every year.
The speaking event isn't really a debate or formal presentation. It's described as more of a no-holds-barred call and response, where political opponents have been known to insult each other. Folks in the crowd are known to join in too, whether they're heckling and waving signs, or enthusiastically cheering. The picnic provides voters with an opportunity to say just what's on their mind, which is part of the reason why thousands of people attend.
Each year, workers at the picnic famously churn out almost 20,000 pounds of barbeque for attendees. In fact, according to their website, they once held the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest one day picnic and barbeque!
The St. Jerome website says each picnic is unique, but they all have three things in common: hot weather, hot barbecue and hot politics.
If the political speaking doesn't sound like your cup of tea, don't fret! Friday night they'll be hosting one-mile and 5K runs, Bingo, and a Fish Fry.
Saturday, speaking will begin at 2 p.m. They'll have food, plus bingo and games for the kids, and a car giveaway.
To learn more about the 5K and register for it, you can visit their website here. To purchase a raffle ticket for a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trailboss Crew 4WD, click here.
More information about Saturday's Speaking events can be found below:
Welcome -Fancy Farm Political Chairman Seven Elder
Invocation-Owensboro Diocese Bishop William Medley
National Anthem- Former Mayfield Mayor Teresa Cantrell
My Old KY Home- Carter Parks and Alex Goodman
Emcee-House Speaker David Osborne