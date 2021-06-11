PADUCAH- The Paducah Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council filled a key position for the school Friday evening. The council named Geco Ross as the school's new principal.
Ross has been serving as the assistant principal at Livingston Central High School. He also taught history at McNabb Elementary School, where he was awarded Kentucky History Teacher of the Year in 2015.
The council unanimously approved Ross's hiring. Superintendent Donald Shively, who serves as the council's chair, was absent for the meeting. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP chapter called on Shively to recuse himself from voting on the position, after a photo of Shively in blackface surfaced last year. Shively says that photo was taken at a Halloween party in 2002.
Terri Sauer, a teacher representative on the council, read the following statement after Ross was announced as the next principal:
"Hiring a leader is not an easy task, it shouldn't be. I have been involved in this process multiple times and in multiple districts. The work of this council has been exemplary, and I believe we have set the gold standard for how this process should work.
To our community at large, we could not have selected the leader that you wanted without your help.
We would like to thank the staff, parents, students, and our community for your valid input and the trust you have placed in us throughout this process. You told us what is important, and we were listening. We invite and encourage you to continue to partner with us an especially our new principal to achieve those goals and move Paducah Middle forward.
Thank you"
Ross will officially take over on July 1.