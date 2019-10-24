PADUCAH — GenCanna was one of the title sponsors for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Expo on Thursday. The company currently faces 19 liens filed by construction contractors on their facility in Mayfield, Kentucky. The contractors claim they were never paid for their work. Now Furnwood Farm in eastern Kentucky has sued GenCanna over issues with contracts. Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said GenCanna's sponsorship for the expo has been worked out for some time.
"They committed to the sponsorship earlier this year," Wilson said. "So, we're happy to have them here with us."
At the expo, I went to GenCanna's booth to see if they would answer questions about the company's recent legal issues. I was told the employees running the booth were not allowed to speak to me, and I was directed to send my questions to GenCanna Vice President of External Relations Kathryn Robertson.
We asked Wilson if the chamber had any concerns over GenCanna's legal issues. "They are a member of the chamber, so we're working with them. We hope that everything will work out for the best for them and the other local businesses in the community that they have partnerships with," Wilson said.
We contacted Kathryn Robertson for a comment, but have not heard back. GenCanna has said, since breaking ground at the Mayfield plant property, the company found new technology that will change the layout of the facility. GenCanna said the Mayfield plant will be open for the 2020 harvest.
We asked the chamber of commerce about any sponsorship fee GenCanna had to pay for the expo. The chamber said it doesn't release financial information about its members, or about the chamber itself.