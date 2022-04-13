Both houses of the Kentucky General Assembly have overridden a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear of a bill to prevent transgender girls and women in sixth-grade through college from participating in girls' and women's school sports teams.
Beshear vetoed the measure, Senate Bill 83, last week, saying it likely violates equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Supporters of the bill, which republicans have dubbed the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" claim that it protects the integrity of girls' and women's sports.
“This is a huge win for the integrity of women’s sports and with the inevitable enactment of Senate Bill 83 into law,” Bill sponsor Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson said in a statement released Wednesday. “Kentucky is a leading voice for female athletes across the nation. The Kentucky General Assembly stands in support of female athletes everywhere as they work hard to achieve their goals and dreams.”
David Walls, the executive director of conservative group the Family Foundation of Kentucky, released a statement says the bill's passage marks a "great day for women and girls in Kentucky."
"Thankfully, with SB 83 becoming law, girls in Kentucky can know they have a fair opportunity to compete and take advantage of sports opportunities meant for them,” Walls wrote.
In a letter explaining his veto, Beshear questioned the claim that the law is needed to protect the integrity of gender segregated sports competitions, pointing to policies already in place under the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Beshear's veto letter says the KHSAA requires students to participate in sports according to the gender listed on their birth certificate unless their gender has been legally reassigned. A student whose gender has been reassigned must be able to demonstrate that fact with a birth certificate, driver's license, passport or other certified medical record verified to the KHSAA member school. Students who've undergone gender confirmation therapies are able to compete if they've undergone the procedures before puberty or after puberty if they've had certain surgeries and are receiving hormonal therapies. According to the governor's letter, KHSAA policy states that students who stop taking hormonal treatments can only compete on teams or in competitions "consistent with their birth gender."
Beshear's letter says KYSAA has taken a nuanced approach to the issue that allows transgender kids to participate in sports "without disturbing the competitive balance."
The governor also outlined other concerns regarding the bill and similar measures in other states.
“In recent weeks, the Republican Governors of Utah and Indiana vetoed similar bills banning transgender children from participating in school sports. They each mentioned the several lawsuits across the country challenging similar bills," Beshear wrote. "They each also noted the inability of their state legislatures to identify any existing problems with transgender children participating in their respective state's school sports. Most importantly, however, the Governor of Utah acknowledged the difficulties faced by our transgender community and the research that shows that the acceptance and connection transgender children experience through school sports can reduce suicidality significantly. I share the same concerns."
To close his letter, Beshear wrote: "Transgender children deserve public officials' efforts to demonstrate that they are valued members of our communities through compassion, kindness and empathy, even if not understanding. KHSAA attempted to do that, but Senate Bill 83 prevents it.”
LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations released statements Wednesday afternoon condemning the veto override.
Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said the new law singles out a girl who he says only openly transgender girl competing in Kentucky.
“This law singles out the one openly transgender girl in Kentucky’s entire school system who plays on a school sports team. She started her school’s field hockey team, recruited all of the other team members, and just wanted the opportunity to play with her friends. Now Kentucky lawmakers have intervened to stop her from playing with her friends her eighth grade year," Hartman said in a statement.
“Kentuckians deserve lawmakers that protect all kids in our community, including transgender children," Hartman writes. "The enactment of this law makes clear that the rights of transgender people and kids in Kentucky are in danger. We’re deeply committed to fighting back against this discriminatory bill and ensuring equal rights for everyone in our state."
The Human Rights Campaign also released a statement condemning the measure.
"It isn’t necessary to understand what it means to be transgender in order to understand that kids want to be able to play school sports on a team where they can be included and celebrated for being who they really are," Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley said in a statement. "On the other hand, the Kentucky General Assembly chose to politicize these kids, to isolate them, to prevent them from being included and to prevent them from being able to play with their friends - and all without addressing the actual challenges facing women’s sports programs, like chronic underfunding. Kentucky's legislators should never forget that they are culpable for the harm that they are causing to children, who must now bear the weight of even more discrimination."