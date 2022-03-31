Kentucky lawmakers on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Andy Beshear setting out a plan for highway construction projects in 2022 through 2024.
The measure, House Bill 242, sets aside more than $240 million for west Kentucky highways in the Local 6 area.
Across fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024, McCracken County will receive a total of about $45 million for highway construction, and Marshall County is set to receive more than $60 million.
The plan includes more than $40 million for Fulton County, more than $8.5 million for Hickman County, more than $1 million for Carlisle County, $16.4 million for Ballard County, about $7.5 million for Graves County, more than $20 million for Calloway County, more than $11.8 million for Livingston County, more than $9.9 million for Crittenden County, more than $6.3 million for Caldwell County and more than $15 million for Lyon County.
Download the document below to see the full plan, which includes information about the projects for which the money is slated. The information on highway projects and funding allotted begins on page two, and the counties are listed alphabetically.