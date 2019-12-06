PADUCAH — Workers for Genova Products in Paducah are starting to file for unemployment benefits after a massive layoff Wednesday.
Genova officials told us Thursday they're still deciding the fate of the Paducah location. While they make the final call, some workers will go weeks before they see any income. Local 6 spoke with several workers Thursday about how they plan to get by while they wait.
It seems there are more questions than answers for Genova's laid off workers. They’re waiting for the company to confirm if they are permanently out of a job.
"Everybody’s scared to say anything, because everyone is afraid we're going to get punished. Or, if they do open back up, they're not gonna’ hire us back. Or, if they do hire us back, we're going to be the last ones," said Tina Myers, who was a Genova machine operator for more than two years.
The state approved Angie Green for unemployment benefits. About a month will go by between her last Genova paycheck and unemployment benefits.
"A lot of us were hoping we were going to be able to get our 401(k)s eventually, and that might help us get by until January," said Green, who was a Genova production auditor for more than two years.
Green found out she's unable to access those funds immediately, because Genova employees are only temporarily laid off.
A former production auditor says he's hearing contradictory information.
"I heard from HR yesterday, and he told me that they're not opening back up. They are shutting down," said Seth Rottgerling, who was a Genova production auditor for two years.
The company told WPSD in a news release that Genova still intends to resume operations. In part, the release says: "We recognize this has been a hardship on our employees and we are doing everything we can to accommodate their needs."
The laid off employees took little comfort in these words.
"We just wanted to be told the truth and for them to be honest with us. That's all that we really wanted. We wanted to be more prepared," Green said.
We’ve reached out to Genova’s corporate office in Michigan, and have gotten no response.