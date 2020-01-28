PADUCAH -- We are getting our first look at the WARN notices the plastic manufacturer Genova Products sent to employees.
WARN notices federally mandate employers to provide a 60 day notice in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs.
The WARN letter we received says the Paducah plant will permanently close.
Genova anticipates the layoffs will begin January 28 and continue for a 13 day period until February 10.
As of Tuesday, the state has not received a WARN notice from Genova.
Genova sent a statement last week they have a potential buyer.
We have no updated information on how that is going.
You can read the full WARN letter below.