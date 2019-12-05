PADUCAH — The only movement at the Genova plant in Paducah on Thursday was a semitrailer hauling away what's left of the plastic product in it's parking lot. There was no production and no cars in the parking lot, leaving laid off workers wondering what happened to the company they once relied on.
Online documents on incentives offered to Genova are leaving more questions unanswered as well. The state approved tax incentives that, over 10 years, would have been valued at $1 million. According to the Kentucky Financial Incentives Database, Genova was supposed to receive the first part of those incentives valued at $100,000 in December of 2018, but they never claimed it.
Representatives from Genova Kentucky say they never knew about the tax incentives, and believe that's something that their corporate office in Michigan would handle. That same representative also says they were approved to receive a grant from the state to train employees. They never got that grant, though, because they had to match what the state gave them, and Genova did not have the funds to do that.
Genova is leasing its building from the city of Paducah and McCracken County. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless says as of now the company has always paid its rent.
"I was told that they have been very diligent about making their payments throughout the life of our relationship with them, and that has not changed as of now," says Harless.
Right now, local government leaders and Greater Paducah Economic Development are talking with Genova to try and prepare for whatever the final outcome might be.
"Our first hope is that they are up and running and kind of maintain a good employment base here in Paducah. But we are preparing for worse case scenario, so we're making sure all of our partners are ready to support those employees. We're already talking about different positions available in the community," says Harless.
Harless says Genova is still telling the city and GPED that they still have not made a final decision on the Paducah location. They say they will tell them more next week.
