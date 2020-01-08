PADUCAH — Local 6 has learned the Genova plant in Paducah didn't pay rent on its building this month.
The manufacturing company laid off more than 100 people late last year.
This month, the company also hasn't paid nearly $700,000 left on a bond loaned by the city and county.
Genova's lease contract says it's supposed to pay $24,083.33 in rent by the first day of the month. That hasn't happened yet.
A Genova employee who was laid off says there are still lots of questions about their status that need to be answered.
David Casbon worked at the Genova plant for 18 months. Since being laid off, Casbon says he's lost his health insurance. He also can't get his 401K, because he and his co-workers are still considered temporarily laid off.
He says he's received unemployment benefits, and they will get their scheduled paid time off with the company.
"The little bit that we're getting from the unemployment benefits it's not really enough to get by," Casbon says. "A lot of us are having to get public assistance of sorts. There's not much in the way of employment in this area."
Local 6 called Genova's headquarters multiple times. We were told they're only answering calls from employees at this time.
Without his job, Casbon say he's cutting down expenses.
"Anything that is not necessary has to get cut," Casbon says. "You know, we pay the rent, keep the power bill paid. Other than that, there's not a whole lot more we can do."
He wishes the company had better prepared employees for this.
Casbon says he's been applying for other jobs. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless says she got a voicemail from Genova to call them back. She called them back, but they didn't answer. We'll keep you updated when they respond.
We were last told by the company in December that its human relations department had not advised any employees that they are in fact shutting the plant down. Genova did say employees should seek gainful employment while the company sorts out the situation.