PADUCAH — Things are still quiet at the Genova Products plastics manufacturing plant in Paducah. It's been nearly three months since Genova stopped production and told more than a hundred employees they were out of a job. At the moment, it's a wait and see game for the company's future in Paducah and its plants around the United States.
Genova has not publicly shared where it stands on a new company possibly buying it. Bruce Wilcox, CEO of Paducah Greater Economic Development, said he's been told there are still multiple companies interested in purchasing the company. City leaders want bodies back in the building, but lawsuits against Genova are turning up in the federal court system. Last week, Engel Machinery filed a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania against the company. Engel Machinery produces injection molding machines for plastics manufacturing. The new lawsuit claims Genova owes Engel more than $1 million for defaulting on payments for equipment, parts and services. The lawsuit filed in February by multiple former employees in Paducah is at a standstill while Genova figures out its finances.
The Paducah lawyer representing those employees said the other lawsuit is unfortunate.
"Obviously, that just means there are more creditors out there, more claims against a limited pool of assets. And secured creditors, like the people who have contracts or bank liens or security interest in equipment, will come before unsecured creditors, like employees or former employees."
Everyone is hoping to get some updates and solid answers in the coming weeks. Genova Products still owes the city of Paducah $669,837 for loans on equipment, according to the city's public information officer. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless confirmed last month that Genova paid its January bill. We are working to get an update on the company's February payment.
You can read the full lawsuit against Genova Products by Engel Machinery here: