MURRAY, KY — California native Chris Thile has played the mandolin since the age of five, and it shows.
According to a release from West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Thile is a MacArthur Fellow.
He's won four Grammy Awards, he's hosted "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly known as "A Prairie Home Companion") for four years, and he's appeared on many artists' recordings.
Now, Thile is finally returning to the Clemens Fine Art Center after his 2020 show was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thile takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on January 14.
CFAC Director Todd Birdsong says many people have been holding on to their tickets from 2020, eagerly awaiting Chris' return — and the CFAC will honor those tickets.
If you would like to purchase a ticket, click here. They are either $30 or $20 for adults, depending on the seating location. Students pay $10.
Birdsong says last time Thile played at Clemens, the venue was packed.
"The last time Chris performed on our stage it was standing-room only! It doesn't matter if you come from the city or the country - his music just speaks to you," Birdsong noted in a statement included in the release.
The Guardian has reportedly called Thile a "rare being," saying he's "an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical." NPR calls him "genre-defying musical genius."
Thile is reportedly a founding member of both Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek.
According to the release, he spent some time studying music at Murray State University as he built his music career.