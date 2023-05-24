PADUCAH — Genuine, compassionate, and approachable. Those are just a few of the words Grace Ellington "Ellie" McKnight's family use to describe her in her obituary.
18-year-old Ellie — a Paducah Tilghman High School junior — was killed in an ATV crash on May 21.
Now, her friends and family are preparing for her funeral. According to her obituary, the following services are planned:
Visitation: Services begin at 4 p.m. on May 25 at Heartland Church.
Funeral: Services will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on May 26 at Heartland Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton cemetery.
Celebration of life: The celebration will be held after the funeral service at the Youth Center at Heartland Church.
Ellie is described as having a "spunky, social, and full of life personality," and being the kind of person who never missed an opportunity to dance or entertain.
Her family says she radiated happiness and joy, and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself.
Friends and family members are posting photos and memories of Ellie on her obituary's tribute wall.
One person shared that Ellie was "the most enthusiastic person" they ever met, and that her smile and laugh would never be forgotten.
A classmate said Ellie was "one of the nicest, sweetest, most straight up girls" they ever met.
And another friend shared the following:
"God sent me Ellie exactly when I needed her in my life. Ellie was my best friend and more like a sister. No matter the time of day I knew If I needed something she would be there. We made too many great memories to pick just one. I’ll miss our deep talks about our faith, watching sunsets, endless laughs, eating Ginkas chicken salad with Doritos, days at the lake, her always borrowing my clothes and so much more. To know Ellie was to love her, she forever changed my life and will forever be my best friend. I’m thankful I got to be part of such a special family. I will love you forever Ellie."
You can read more comments from friends and family, or submit your own, here. Memories shared on the online obituary will be included in a keepsake book.
Her family says expressions of sympathy can take the form of donation to any of the following organizations:
- Saving Grace Fund "In memory of Ellie", c/o Papillion Center, 130 John E Robinson Ave, Paducah, KY 42001
- Young Life - Greater Paducah, 101 Valley Rd, Paducah, KY 42001
- The McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.