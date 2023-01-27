SIKESTON, MO — A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikeston, Missouri, couple, authorities announced Friday.
The deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. The victims were found outside apartments in that area. One victim, 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes, was found dead at the scene, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says. The other victim, 27-year-old Breana C. Conner, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.
On Friday, the Sikeston DPS announced two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm against 33-year-old Cornelius M. David of Georgia.
Police say David was arrested with assistance from law enforcement officials in Atlanta, Georgia.
The DPS says the warrant David was arrested under is a no bond warrant with a nationwide extradition limit.
The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities ask anyone with information related to the case to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.