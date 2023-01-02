An Atlanta-area real estate agent who is not a professional golfer was recently invited to play golf's most prestigious event, the Masters.
Scott Stallings says he received a package from Augusta National Golf Club with an invite for this April.
He quickly realized it was a case of mistaken identity. The package was intended for a different Scott Stallings who is in fact a pro golfer.
The realtor reached out to the golfer via Instagram to let him know about the oversight, much to the relief of the golfer, who was eagerly awaiting his first Masters invite since 2014.
To save the day, the realtor took the invitation to a local shipping store and mailed it to the three-time PGA tour winner.