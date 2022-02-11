PADUCAH — A man wanted in connection to a Georgia shooting was arrested Friday in Paducah, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says it received a tip that 25-year-old Michael R. Martin was at a hotel in Paducah. Martin was wanted on charges of aggravated assault in Georgia after he allegedly shot another man in that state. The warrant also charges him with cocaine and marijuana trafficking.
The police department says two other people were in the room with Martin when officers arrived at the hotel off of Hinkleville Road. The officers got them out of the room, then waited for Martin to come out.
Martin was arrested when he left the hotel room, and officers took him to the McCracken County Jail — where he awaits extradition to Georgia.