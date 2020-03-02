PADUCAH — A Georgia teen accused of killing her brother who had special needs, setting their house on fire, and stealing her mother's car is still in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Georgia says she refused extradition, and investigators are trying to get a governor's warrant to return her to Georgia.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Georgia sent law enforcement agencies nationwide a "be on the lookout" notice for a certain type of car that was missing from the girl's Georgia home, where two bodies were found. MCracken County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Department deputies found the car and the teen at a gas station.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire in this home.
Deputies say they found two bodies inside and noticed that the homeowner's car was missing.
They sent a notice nationwide for the car, and that's when the McCracken County Sheriff's Department started its search that included Interstate 24, looking for a white Chevy Malibu.
Deputies found the car and stopped the teen at a local gas station.
Georgia authorities charged her with murder. Anna Lewis with the Monroe Sheriff's Office says this arrest defines teamwork.
"It's not a one man show," Lewis says. "It takes everybody to work together to discover what's happened."
Lewis says finding the teen here is the first piece to the puzzle.
"Capturing her and charging her is a step in finding out what's happened," Lewis says. "Kind of gives peace to the family. It's a heartbreaking situation to begin with."
Lewis says the investigation will continue until all questions are answered.
Once the Georgia teen is extradited, she'll return to Monroe County and be housed in a youth detention center near there.