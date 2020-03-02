MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A 16-year-old Georgia girl was arrested in McCracken County last week on murder charges.
Thursday afternoon, the McCracken County Sheriffs' Department was called about helping with a deadly arson investigation in Monroe County, Georgia.
They were told a car from the home where the arson had taken place was missing and may be passing through McCracken County.
Deputies, along with US Marshals, began conducting surveillance on Interstate 24, looking for the car.
The car was eventually found in the parking lot of a gas station at 2955 John Puryear Drive around 3 p.m.
The car was being driven by a 16-year-old girl. She was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
The teen is being charged with arson and two counts of murder.
You can read more on her charges by clicking here.