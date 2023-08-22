GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has planned a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 45 north of Water Valley.
The work is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, but KYTC says the work could continue into Thursday.
According to a news release from KYTC, the lane restriction will be near mile marker 1.8.
The work zone is to allow Geotech drilling near the Jackson Creek Bridge.
A crew will be collecting subsurface spoil samples to help in the design of a new bridge to be up in the future.
KYTC says drivers should be aware of one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.