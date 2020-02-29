PADUCAH - Paducah City Commissioner Gerald Watkins is dropping out of the 2020 commission race.
In an article in the Paducah Sun Watkins is quoted as saying he doesn't have the time to dedicate to a campaign, and will rather focus his attention on his family. Watkins says the decision to withdraw has nothing to do with recent backlash the commission received on their decision to build a multi million dollar aquatic center.
Watkins previously served on the commission from 2009 until 2012. He then served as a state representative for six years before returning to the city commission in 2019.
This is a developing story and we will update you when we learn more information.