MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Former State Representative Gerald Watkins announced Friday he would no longer run for McCracken County Judge Executive in 2022.
In a statement sent to the Paducah Sun, Watkins said he will turn his full attention to his real estate business.
Watkins formerly served eight years as Paducah City Commisioner and six years as a State Representative.
"I am proud of having a part in increasing the educational and job opportunities for our community," Watkins said. "I also am thankful to have passed legislation in Frankfort to increase the safety of our law enforcement and first responders."
Watkins announced he will support current Judge Executive Craig Clymer in 2022. At the moment, Clymer will be running unopposed.