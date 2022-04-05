PADUCAH — As the war in Ukraine continues, news stations worldwide are covering it, but countries like Germany are seeing the effects first hand. Two German journalists visiting the United States through an exchange program spent time in Paducah Tuesday. It's one of many stops they're taking as they learn about American journalism.
From touring the WPSD-TV news station and The Paducah Sun to a stop at Kirchhoff’s Bakery and Deli for lunch, Tom Wagner and Leonie Von Randow got quite the Paducah welcome. The journalists have spent the better part of a month in the US.
"Its purpose is to bring people from Germany, who preferably have never been to the US, to the US. First, we went to New York and then to the Midwest," Wagner says of the exchange program.
While they've been in the United States, the war in Ukraine has escalated quickly. With Germany located so close to Ukraine, it looks different for them than it would to journalists in America.
"It really takes a toll on your nerves for sure," says Von Randow.
Von Randow says her station has covered the war in Ukraine extensively since the Russian invasion began.
"For us, this crisis feels really close, because it's just a bit more than a 1,000 km away from our door. It has felt extremely scary for us. We're really focused on trying to find a solution for this war," says Von Randow.
To put it into perspective, 1,000 km is the equivalent of driving from Paducah to Wisconsin. Van Randow says her station even has reporters in Ukraine. For her, the war is close to home.