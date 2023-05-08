PADUCAH — There is still time to register to race or volunteer at this year's Mercy Health Iron Mom Half-Marathon.
The opening ceremony starts at 6:45 a.m. on May 13, in front of the National Quilt Museum, with the race starting at 7 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit one of Paducah's oldest non-profit organizations — the Family Service Society.
They provide food, personal care items, clothing, emergency dental help, rent and utility assistance and more to local folks who just need some help.
The organization relies on funds from the Iron Mom to help get them through the year, whether that means buying more food for the food pantry or helping someone with their electric bill.
If you aren't much of a runner, but want to help out, consider signing up to volunteer at the event.
Most volunteers will assist with traffic control – blocking or redirecting traffic when runners and walkers cross the street.
Spectators groups are also needed, to help make the race fun and exciting for runners.
According to a Facebook post from the Mercy Health Iron Mom Half-Marathon group, spectators set up along the course to cheer on runners with signs, noise makers, and fun outfits.
The best spectator group will win a $300 prize, they explain.
Click here for more ways to give to the Family Service Society.